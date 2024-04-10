HMC Emergency, Ambulance Services To Operate 24/7 During Holiday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: All emergency services across Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will continue to work as usual during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, and the public have been urged to make the right choice for medical needs.

HMC has announced that the Ambulance Service will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people requiring emergency medical assistance. The Pediatric Emergency Centres will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14 years. The Emergency Departments across HMC will continue to operate throughout the holidays.

“Make the best choice for your emergency and urgent medical care needs during Eid,” HMC urged the public on social media platforms.

It advised people to call 999 to request an ambulance for life threatening conditions such as stroke, chest pain, heart attack, severe allergic reaction, seizure, difficulty in breathing, unconsciousness and chocking.

Assistant Executive Director, Ambulance Service at HMC, Ali Darwish speaking to Qatar Television said that the Ambulance Service will be deploying more units during the Eid holiday to cover areas where more people gather. Ambulance units will also be deployed at Abu Samra port and Hamad International Airport to assist any traveller in need of emergency services.

For non life threatening conditions such as significant deep cut, allergic reaction that does not restrict the airway, abdominal pain, significant burn, or broken bone, people are advised to go to HMC emergency department, for children to HMC Pediatric Emergency Centres or to Sidra Medicine.

People have been advised to go to an Urgent Care Centre operated by the Primary Health Care Corporation for any condition or injury which is not life threatening but cannot wait for an appointment or managed at home.

PHCC's 11 health centers will operate 24/7 to provide urgent care services during Eid holidays.

Among the other services, the Mental Health Helpline will be closed during Eid holidays but HMC said,“If you need mental health support during this time that cannot wait, please visit any emergency department.” HMC Pharmacy Home Delivery Service will not operate during Eid holiday and will resume services on Tuesday, April 16.