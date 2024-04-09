Miningnewsbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America, was featured in the latest episode of the

Bell2Bell Podcast , a part of

IBN's

sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay, joined

the program

to provide an introduction to Aston Bay and its business model.“Overall, Aston Bay is in the business of adding value through discovery of high-grade critical metals and precious metals deposits,” Ullrich said in the interview.“We're an exploration stage company. Really what that means is that we want to get out there and make those first finds – really make the discovery – because we think that's where you add the most value over the shortest period of time for our shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by company advisor Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. Aston Bay is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and wholly owned subsidiary Tornado Metals Ltd., have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit.

.

