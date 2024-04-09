NBU, EBRD Pledge To Support War Veterans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRC) will cooperate to promote the financial inclusion and reintegration of war veterans in Ukraine.

The relevant memorandum was signed on April 9, Ukrinform reports, referring to the NBU's press service.

“NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy and EBRD Managing Director for Financial Institutions Francis Malige signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the NBU and the EBRD (MoU), which outlines cooperation between the institutions to ensure coherence of the financial sector in implementing standards for inclusive activities and services, support and re-socialization of war veterans in Ukraine, as well as promote the Charter on Financial Inclusion and Reintegration of Veterans (Charter),” the report says.

Under the memorandum, the NBU and EBRD will support financial institutions across Ukraine to adopt standards set out in the Charter. The document is designed to make banks more accessible to hundreds of thousands of veterans, both as clients and employees.

The document aims to remove obstacles that may impede veterans' ability to return to work through the introduction of inclusive HR policies and practices in the financial sector.

It is envisaged, in particular, to ensure safe, i.e. trigger-free and risk-free, workplaces for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, improve accessibility of the workplaces and premises to support veteran clients and employees through the use of modified equipment or devices.

As reported, as of April 9, 28 banks have already signed the Charter on Financial Inclusion and Reintegration of Veterans, and more are ready to join. By joining the Charter, the bank confirms the adoption of an inclusive policy and the transformation of its business into one that provides equal access to financial services for all customers without exception.

Photo: NBU