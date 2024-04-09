US Pres. Extends Nat'l Emergency Plan Against Russia One More Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday to continue for one more year the national emergency against Specified Harmful Foreign Activities from Russia.

In statement by the White House, Biden said, "I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024."

The statement noted "On April 15, 2021, by Executive Order 14024, I declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation."

"On March 8, 2022, I issued Executive Order 14066 to expand the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024.

On August 20, 2021, March 11, 2022, April 6, 2022, and December 22, 2023, I issued Executive Orders 14039, 14068, 14071, and 14114, respectively, to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024." the statement said.

"Specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, in particular, efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners; to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners; to foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; to pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists; to undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security; and to violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," the statement added.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024, which was expanded in scope by Executive Order 14066, and with respect to which additional steps were taken in Executive Orders 14039, 14068, 14071, and 14114, must continue in effect beyond April 15, 2024," the statement said. (end)

