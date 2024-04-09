India's Choice: Democratic Revival Or Orwellian Future

In contemporary India, it has become increasingly frequent to hear about the overthrow of elected governments, raids and arrests of politicians of opposition parties, and attacks on journalists and dissenting voices.

A recent example: Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister and a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprehended following a raid on his residence by the federal financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is investigating allegations that a liquor polic y implemented by the Delhi government in 2022, which ended its control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

While it could be argued that the ED was simply executing its duties, the timing inspires skepticism. Kejriwal's arrest occurred less than a month before the April 19 start of India's General Election.

All the main leaders of his decade-old party are in jail in connection with the liquor case. This comes as a setback for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the broader opposition alliance as he stands as a significant challenger to Modi.

Kejriwal has repeatedly accused Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging federal agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED to target and intimidate opposition-led governments in states.

On January 31 the non-BJP ruling chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand was arrested on land scam charges by ED. The Enforcement Directorate has used invoices for a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidence of money laundering. Meanwhile, the ED has hardly taken any action on the electoral bond scam considered to be the biggest scam in India in which the ruling BJP has given undue favours to certain companies after getting political donations through the electoral bond.

In the last ten years of the Modi regime, more than 400 opposition leaders have been targeted by federal agencies with corruption charges. More than 90% of all the leaders questioned by the authorities are from the opposition. A concerning trend dubbed“washing machines” has emerged, in which opposition leaders facing corruption allegations join the BJP, leading to sleniency ranging from swiftly dropped charges to slowdowns in investigations by the central agencies.

Just hours before Kejriwal's arrest, India's primary opposition party, the Indian National Congress, accused the BJP of leveraging the tax department to“cripple” that party's finances. The party claimed its bank accounts had been frozen by the tax department, leaving it unable to use funds worth some $20 million.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said :“We cannot do our campaign work. We cannot support our workers and candidates. Our leaders cannot travel from one part of the country to the other. We're unable to put out our ads to reach out to the voters with our agenda. This is being done two months before the election campaign. This is a criminal action against the Congress party, done by the PM and the Home Minister. It is being orchestrated to cripple us before the elections.”

Rahul Gandhi indirectly criticized the lack of a level playing field for contesting elections.

Democracies survive as long as both ruling and opposition parties are given fair opportunities. India appears to be at a crossroads precisely for this reason. The arrest of key opposition figures, freezing of opposition party funds and media refusal to air opposition advertisements have cast doubt on the fairness of elections.

More importantly, the role of the Election Commission comes into question. Sadly, the story is not pleasant on that side either. Coming just a few days before the announcement of the general election, the sudden resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel on March 9 raised eyebrows .

His tenure was going to end in 2027 and he would have taken over as chief election commissioner in due course. His departure was followed by the hurried appointment of two retired bureaucrats , Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Gyanesh Kumar, by the Modi government. Both of them had worked under the Modi government before retirement.