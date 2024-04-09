               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
India's Choice: Democratic Revival Or Orwellian Future


4/9/2024 7:06:07 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) George Orwell wrote in 1984:“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it.”

History is full of countless examples of leaders and regimes fiercely holding onto power, often resorting to authoritarian tactics to maintain their control. From monarchs and dictators to democratically elected officials, the drive to cling to power transcends political ideologies and governmental structures. Even within ostensibly democratic societies, those in power may exploit institutional mechanisms or manipulate public opinion to prolong their tenure in office.

Individuals who rise to positions of power may initially have noble intentions, but over time, the dynamics of power can gradually alter their behavior. Once in power, individuals often become reluctant to relinquish control.

George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 is set in a totalitarian society ruled by the Party, which is headed by the mysterious Big Brother, who stares out of posters all across the state, calling himself the messiah.

The government exercises complete or near-total control over both the private and public lives of its citizens. The concept of unregulated surveillance, conveniently, gets legitimized under“nationalism.”

You may not make an honest film, as it could destroy the false image of a state. You may not voice opinions that hurt the Party's core beliefs. In case you voice your independent opinions, party agents or workers will pull out your past, present and future to make you stop. Critical thinking is a sin. Inciting others to think is a bigger sin.

1984 serves as a cautionary tale against excessive government control and interference in the lives of citizens, highlighting the dangers of unchecked authority in shaping future societies. It's based on totalitarianism that George Orwell saw developing during the early 20th Century in places including Nazi Germany and Stalin's Russia.

The theme in 1984 stands as a warning of the danger of too much government control and interference in citizen's lives in the future.

Orwell was born on June 25, 1903, in British India in the State of Bihar. Although 1984 remains a classic, it's unlikely that the author ever envisioned his fiction becoming reality in his home country. Nevertheless, the book certainly outlines political realities that don't seem far-fetched anymore in today's India.

