Dubai: 275 Pakistanis Repatriated Before Eid Al Fitr, Prisoners Released

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 7:05 PM

In a move that coincides with Eid Al Fitr and the end of the holy month of Ramadan, 275 Pakistanis were repatriated from the UAE to celebrate the festival with family.

Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has facilitated the repatriation of individuals and prisoners in collaboration with local law enforcement authorities.

Pakistani missions earlier told Khaleej Times that more than 270 inmates were released from the UAE prisons during Ramadan, and most of them have been repatriated to their country to celebrate Eid with their families. Only those people whose travel documents were not ready are yet to fly back.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than 2,600 individuals of different nationalities were pardoned by Rulers in the UAE and released from different prisons during this year's holy month.

As part of PAD's annual Ramadan Welfare Campaign, food packages were distributed to 950 deserving families and thus impacted 3,800 lives. Additionally, community iftar meals were provided to 250-plus people daily at the local Pakistani Mosque in Oud Metha, which has so far served over 5,500 individuals.

In a recent collaboration with the UPS Foundation, food packages to 100 deserving families were delivered and made a difference in the lives of 400 individuals.

"We conduct this joyous activity each year, and it was heartening to witness people coming together to support deserving members of our community. Eid is an occasion where we should remember, in our celebrations, those individuals with limited means," said Faisal Sunka, welfare director at PAD.

"We remain grateful to the community for their generous contributions and Zakat towards providing affordable medical care at Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC). In 2023, over 60 per cent of patients at PMC received free treatment as part of the organisation's medical welfare services," said Sunka.

Zahid Hassan, general secretary at PAD, said the goal is to ensure that deserving families are also a part of the joy and celebrations during Eid.

ALSO READ:

UAE: More than 270 Pakistani inmates released from prisons during Ramadan

'No one should be in jail by sunset': When Sheikh Zayed freed all prisoners with debts in 1 day

UAE President orders release of 735 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 691 prisoners this Ramadan