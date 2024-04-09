(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Marie Haaland // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

New Mexico, California and Oregon are the self-declared most eco-friendly states, according to new research.

The survey of 5,000 Americans, split evenly by state, asked respondents how environmentally conscious they consider themselves on a day-to-day basis, with a scale from 0–10.

New Mexicans came out as the most environmentally conscious, rating themselves as 5.7 out of 10 - with California and Oregon not far behind, with each giving themselves a 5.5.

Following that was a four-way tie, with Delaware, Massachusetts, Vermont and Washington each giving themselves a 5.4 out of 10.

Respondents from Florida, Maryland and Rhode Island all gave themselves a 5.3, rounding out the top 10 most environmentally conscious states.





Commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by OnePoll ahead of Earth Day, the survey also explored what it means for respondents to be environmentally conscious and how this has impacted their lives.

Being environmentally conscious affects respondents on a day-to-day level: almost a fifth (17%) said worries about the environment keep them up at night.

Of respondents who lose sleep due to worries about the environment, the average person misses out on about three hours of sleep per week.

This was even higher in Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Illinois and Mississippi - respondents in those five states all reported losing more than four hours of sleep per week.

The top worry keeping respondents awake is a fear that the planet won't be liveable for their children and/or grandchildren (54%).

That was followed by being unprepared for rising sea levels and/or extreme weather events expected in their state/area (38%) and worries they'll need to move because of those (28%).

“I've been there! Sleep can be hard to come by when your mind is churning with worries,” said Christine Carpio, Avocado's Senior Manager of Community + Social Impact.“I've found that minimizing screen time and quieting my mind with a good book, puzzle or writing prompt at least an hour before bed can really help improve sleep when there's lots to worry about.”

Not only does it affect their sleep, but a third (33%) of all respondents have made a major life decision due to a desire to be more environmentally conscious.

That was especially true for respondents in Maryland, New Mexico and New York (all tied at 44%).

Respondents' life-changing decisions included changing their diet (going plant-based, cutting down on meat, etc.) (41%), and either not planning to have children or planning to have fewer children (31%).

Not only that, but respondents also only purchase from ethical or sustainable brands (29%) - and some have even moved to a state where it's easier to be environmentally conscious (23%).

“When striving to be more environmentally conscious, even small changes can make a big difference,” said Laura Scott, Director of Brand Marketing.“These little adjustments may seem insignificant, but over time, they can have just as much impact as a major life decision or change.”

WHAT STATES ARE THE MOST (AND LEAST) ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS?

New Mexico - 5.7California - 5.5 (tied for No. 2)Oregon - 5.5 (tied for No. 2)Delaware - 5.4 (tied for No. 4)Massachusetts - 5.4 (tied for No. 4)Vermont - 5.4 (tied for No. 4)Washington - 5.4 (tied for No. 4)Florida - 5.3 (tied for No. 8)Maryland - 5.3 (tied for No. 8)Rhode Island - 5.3 (tied for No. 8)Illinois - 5.2 (tied for No. 11)Minnesota - 5.2 (tied for No. 11)Nevada - 5.2 (tied for No. 11)Hawaii - 5.1 (tied for No. 14)Nebraska - 5.1 (tied for No. 14)New Jersey - 5.1 (tied for No. 14)Alaska - 5.0 (tied for No. 17)New York - 5.0 (tied for No. 17)Utah - 5.0 (tied for No. 17)Connecticut - 4.9 (tied for No. 20)Maine - 4.9 (tied for No. 20)Michigan - 4.9 (tied for No. 20)South Dakota - 4.9 (tied for No. 20)New Hampshire - 4.8 (tied for No. 24)North Carolina - 4.8 (tied for No. 24)Montana - 4.7 (tied for No. 26)Wisconsin - 4.7 (tied for No. 26)Idaho - 4.6 (tied for No. 28)Indiana - 4.6 (tied for No. 28)North Dakota - 4.6 (tied for No. 28)Pennsylvania - 4.6 (tied for No. 28)Colorado - 4.5 (tied for No. 32)Iowa - 4.5 (tied for No. 32)Kansas - 4.5 (tied for No. 32)Mississippi - 4.5 (tied for No. 32)Arkansas - 4.4 (tied for No. 36)Georgia - 4.4 (tied for No. 36)Missouri - 4.4 (tied for No. 36)Texas - 4.4 (tied for No. 36)Virginia - 4.4 (tied for No. 36)West Virginia - 4.4 (tied for No. 36)Kentucky - 4.3 (tied for No. 42)Louisiana - 4.3 (tied for No. 42)Oklahoma - 4.2 (tied for No. 42)Wyoming - 4.2 (tied for No. 42)Alabama - 4.1 (tied for No. 46)Ohio - 4.1 (tied for No. 46)Arizona - 4.0 (tied for No. 48)Tennessee - 4.0 (tied for No. 48)South Carolina - 3.9

WHAT MAJOR LIFE DECISIONS HAVE RESPONDENTS MADE TO BE MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS?



Changing my diet (going plant-based, cutting down on meat, etc.) - 41%

Not having/planning to have children and/or having/planning to have fewer children than I initially wanted - 31%

Only purchasing from ethical and/or sustainable brands - 29%

Moving to a state where it's easier to be environmentally conscious (ex. they have better recycling and composting programs, etc.) - 23% Purchasing an energy-efficient home (ex. one with solar panels) - 21%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 5,000 Americans - split evenly with 100 per state - was commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress between March 6 and March 15, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).