Armenian Parliament Discusses Delimitation Of Border With Azerbaijan

The National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia, at the initiativeof factions of opposition parties, discussed the issue of thedelimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The hearings started at the closed session of the parliamentwith the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia,Mger Grigoryan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, AraratMirzoyan.

"The agenda of the session includes the issue of holding adiscussion on the delimitation and demarcation of borders betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan," Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyansaid.

A source in the faction of the "Armenia" movement reported thatthe discussion of this issue, at the request of the ruling CivilContract Party, was held behind closed doors. The speakers wereDeputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Foreign Minister AraratMirzoyan.