Jim Donaldson Joins 8020 Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Aviation, travel and mobility specialist 8020 Communications has appointed former FleishmanHillard leader Jim Donaldson as its first non-executive director, as the agency gears up for a new phase of growth.



Until January this year Donaldson (pictured, right) served as FleishmanHillard's UK and Middle East CEO. He is one of the recipients of the PRovoke Media Individual Achievement SABRE award this year and also holds non-executive roles at Instinctif and Woodrow .



At UK-based 8020 Communications, Donaldson will work closely with founder and CEO Marc Cornelius and the company's senior team to accelerate the firm's growth and capitalise on its sector strengths. He will be closely involved in the strategy for 8020's expansion, new services, international growth and talent development.



Founded in 2008, the 18-strong agency specialises in PR and digital marketing campaigns for consumer, B2B and corporate audiences across Europe, the US, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Its client track record includes Etihad Airways, Port of Dover, Expedia, Jetcraft, Textron Aviation, American Express Global Business Travel and Scott Dunn.



Cornelius (pictured, left) said:“I have known Jim for many years and hugely admire his ability to build high-performing teams and enable agencies to deliver their best work. We are fortunate to have someone of his calibre and immense experience to advise us on this next stage of 8020's journey.



“We share the same beliefs about delivering an exceptional client experience, creating a positive and stretching place to work, and the significant opportunities that exist for nimble, specialist consultancies at a time of consolidation amongst the largest players. It's an exciting road ahead and we're thrilled to have Jim on board.”



Donaldson added:“Marc and I go way back to the very start of our careers at Burson-Marsteller in the early 1990s. Our paths have crossed in a number of ways in the decades since and I am so impressed with the team, reputation and impact he has created at 8020 over the last few years. I am really pleased we get the chance to work together again and look forward to helping build the next phase of his terrific agency.”



Other recent hires at 8020 Communications include Julia Farish, who joined the agency from IHG Hotels & Resorts to boost its hospitality offer.

