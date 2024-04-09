Amir To Receive Well-Wishers On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, at Lusail Palace on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as follows:

Immediately after the Eid prayer and until 6 am:

Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, Speaker of the Shura Council, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

From 6am to 6:15 am, Officers of the armed forces and police, and directors of national departments and institutions.

His Highness the Amir will receive, immediately after the Al Asr prayer and until 3:45 pm on the same day, Their Excellencies the sheikhs, and citizens.

From 3:45pm to 4pm, Their Excellencies the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State.

The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.