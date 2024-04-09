Digital Locks revolutionize household management: A Godrej Locks Study Unveils Insights

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08 April 2024 – In India, the role of house help goes beyond mere assistance; he/she is integral to millions of households' daily functioning. A recent study conducted by Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems unveils the deep-rooted reliance of Indian households on domestic help. Titled 'Live Safe, Live Freely,' this comprehensive research sheds light on the profound connection between families and their domestic helpers, with startling statistics indicating a willingness to compromise punctuality for the sake of household assistance.



The study, encompassing 2,000 respondents across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Bhopal, underscores a remarkable trend: 49% of participants admitted to waiting for their house help for over half an hour, even when scheduled for important appointments. Moreover, 15% of respondents emphasized the paramount importance of their domestic help in their daily lives, revealing an emotional bond that transcends mere assistance.



Commenting on these insights, Shyam Motwani, Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, remarked, "The findings of our study are not just revealing but indicative of a larger societal trend. We recognize the challenges of a modern Indian household and the various complexities involved in managing disrupted plans. Hence, we are proud to introduce a solution that prioritizes safety and convenience with differentiated Digital Locks by Godrej Locks."



Engineered to address concerns regarding misplaced keys and offer controlled access, Digital Locks provide seamless solutions for household management. Through a user-friendly app, homeowners can grant access to family members and domestic help from anywhere across the globe, ensuring smooth adherence to schedules without disruptions. Moreover, this technology enables homeowners to monitor entry into their premises, enhancing security and peace of mind.



The 'Live Safe, Live Freely' study is aimed to not only understand human behaviour regarding household assistance but also to explore the adoption of smart-home devices for safety and convenience. With its extensive reach and insightful findings, this study serves as a cornerstone for redefining household management in contemporary Indian society.







