Hungary Ready To Attract Labor Migrants From Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The parties have discussed the issue of attracting labormigrants from Uzbekistan to Hungary, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Negotiations were organized via video conference between DávidPenczés, the director of the Hungarian company Worknet Kft., andHajiakbar Fayzullakhodjaev, the Deputy Head of the External LaborMigration Agency under the Ministry of Employment and LaborRelations of Uzbekistan, with the assistance of the Uzbekistandiplomatic mission.

According to the Dunyo IA, during the online meeting, topicssuch as attracting labor migrants from Uzbekistan to Hungary anddrafting a cooperation agreement between the External LaborMigration Agency of Uzbekistan and this company were discussed.

During the negotiations, detailed information was provided aboutthe agency's activities related to selecting, preparing, andteaching foreign languages, as well as the guarantees andconditions provided by the state for prospective labor migrantsfrom Uzbekistan.

The Hungarian party expressed readiness to establishcollaborative relations with the External Labor Migration Agency ofUzbekistan and to sign a contract for recruiting and employingmigrants sent by the agency in Hungary.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to sign acooperation contract between the External Labor Migration Agency ofUzbekistan and Worknet Kft.

Dávid Penczés also stated his readiness to provide employment atconstruction sites in Hungary for 100 Uzbek nationals starting fromthe current month of April.