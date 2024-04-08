Russia Shelling Downtown Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces are shelling the central part of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

That's according to the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Sobolevskyi , Ukrinform reports.

"The central part of Kherson is under fire. Stay away from windows!" Sobolevskyi warned residents on social media.

As Ukrinform reported earlier a Russian drone left a civilian man, 60, injured in the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region.

The Russians also launched a drone with an explosive payload over Beryslav, wounding a civilian, 63.