Nagpur Industry Associations Seek CM's Intervention On Land, Infra, Policy Issues

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nagpur, Apr 8 (KNN) Leading industry and trade associations of Nagpur collectively raised several long-pending issues and demands before the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, during an interactive meet on Monday.

The associations sought to address various challenges faced by businesses, industries, and traders in the region.

At the outset, Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), requested the CM to extend the benefit of the ongoing Abhay Yojana scheme to leased Nazul land for commercial use. He proposed allowing the conversion of such land to freehold on payment of a 4 per cent premium, at par with leased Nazul land for residential purposes.

Agrawal also raised issues pertaining to high lease rents levied by municipal corporations, closure of Local Body Tax (LBT) department, streamlining trade license policies, ensuring MSME payments within 45 days, and delays in disbursement of industrial incentives.

Pravin Tapadia of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) highlighted the hardships faced by industries in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas like lack of infrastructure and apathetic approach of local officials. He urged the appointment of a Deputy CEO for Nagpur MIDC to address these concerns effectively.

Nitin Lonkar of Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA) echoed similar concerns about Butibori MIDC and also sought the development of an electronic zone and inclusion of an industry representative on the MIDC board.

Hemant Gandhi of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) proposed forming a joint committee with government and industry members to compensate traders for losses during force majeure events and resolving other bottlenecks.

P. Mohan of the MIDC Industries Association (MIA) flagged the issue of deteriorating infrastructure in the MIDC Hingna area, highlighting the need for immediate attention and remedial measures.

After noting down all the demands, CM Shinde assured the trade and industry bodies of time-bound resolutions, stating that his government is industry-friendly and committed to ensuring ease of doing business in the state.

The interactive meet was attended by MP Krupal Tumane, MLA Adv. Ashish Jaiswal, former minister Deepak Sawant, and other prominent representatives from the business community.

(KNN News)