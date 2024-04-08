Contact Financial Holding Recognized As A Top Fintech Firm In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Contact Financial Holding has achieved a significant milestone by being named among the” The Middle East's Fintech 50′′ by Forbes Middle East Magazine. This recognition highlights the company's prominent role in providing innovative and unconventional consumer and corporate finance solutions.

Since its establishment in 2001, Contact Financial Holding has become a leader in the Egyptian market. Its branch network has grown to include 75 branches and 13 points of sale, expanding its reach to a wider customer base. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in the launch of the ContactNow mobile application. This AI-powered app allows for instant credit approvals and efficient financial transactions. By the end of December 2023, the number of registered users surpassed 600,000, with a surge of 296,000 new users in 2023 alone. The app has also received over 271,000 applications for instant funding, reflecting the strong trust it enjoys among customers.

Contact Financial Holding also established“Contact Pay,” the electronic payments arm operating under its umbrella. Contact Pay is a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions, showcasing Contact's dedication to innovation and enhancing financial services. This initiative aligns with Contact's vision to become the premier provider of innovative digital financial services. The company is steadfast in its pursuit to offer seamless and secure payment experiences, effectively rendering cash and physical cards obsolete, and propelling financial transactions towards a fully integrated digital future.

Commenting on the news, Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said,“Innovation is at the core of our success, and a commitment to excellence defines our company. Being ranked among the top 50 fintech companies in the Middle East for 2024 is not just an achievement, it's a testament to the trust of our customers and the dedication of our team. We are building the future of fintech, and every step we take brings us closer to achieving our vision of empowering individuals and businesses through innovative and reliable financial solutions.”

This recognition by Forbes Middle East is not the first for Contact. For two consecutive years, Contact has been ranked among the 50 listed companies in the Egyptian Stock Exchange. Additionally, Contact was honored as a sustainability leader in the Middle East, and Mr. Said Zater, CEO, was recognized as one of the best CEOs in the Middle East for 2023.