Ministry Debunks 'Dangers' Rumoured About Insect Found In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued a statement debunking health concerns about the 'Green Lacewing', a type of insect present in Qatar, stating that it is non-venomous and considered environmentally friendly.

The Ministry's announcement was in light of what has been circulated on social media regarding the health risks it poses to humans and animals.

The Ministry stated that the“Green Lacewing insect (Chrysopa pallens) is a non-venomous insect and is considered safe and environmentally friendly. This insect does not transmit diseases and does not pose any danger to humans or animals."

It further added that the Green Lacewing feeds on harmful pests such as aphids, making it a beneficial insect for agriculture.

"Therefore, the Department of Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality asks farmers not to use pesticides except when absolutely necessary and under the supervision of the concerned authorities to avoid a negative impact on beneficial insects," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry urged the public to obtain information from official sources in Qatar to ensure its accuracy and reliability.