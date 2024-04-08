Indian Railways To Run Summer Special Vande Bharat Express Trains In April. Check Out Routes, Timings, And Stops

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian Railway has announced that it will run several summer special Vande Bharat Express trains in April 2024 for the convenience of passengers planning to go to their hometowns or tourist destinations.

Releasing the schedule, the Indian Railways said the summer special Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil and on the return direction on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28th of April.

To cater to the increased demand during the festive season, Indian Railways operate the fully reservation-based special Vande Bharat Express trains every year. In 2023, the Indian Railways announced 283 festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, and made approximately 4,480 trips during the festival season Festival special trains are operated for Diwali and Chhath Puja as well as Onam, Christmas, and New Year. There was a special Vande Bharat Express train for the convenience of passengers to and from Kerala during the Onam festival, and several Vande Bharat trains were operated during Christmas and New Year 2024 Summer Special Vande Bharat RouteThe Indian Railways said in a release a special train will run from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays of this month.

Train number 06057, will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5:15 am and reach Nagercoil at 2:10 pm. In the return journey, train number 06058 will depart from Nagercoil at 2:50 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 11:45 pm, it added

These Vande Bharat summer special trains from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil will have stops at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. Though it has been planned only for April as of now, the service may be extended, based on passenger demand, the statement said.

Though it has been planned only for April as of now, the service may be extended, based on passenger demand, the statement said.

Indian Railway has also advised the passengers to book the ticket in advance and check the official website for the updated schedule and stops of the April 2024 summer special Vande Bharat Express Trains.



