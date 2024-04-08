TWA-Q, CIC Distribute Eid Dresses To Blue Collar Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Telangana Welfare Association – Qatar (TWA-Q) along with Centre for Indian Community (CIC) Qatar - Rayan Zone & ITPN successfully distributed Eid dresses as Eid gifts to about 85 deserving blue collar workers and fishermen at Old Doha Port on April 5.

TWA-Q President, Mohammed Abdul Rauf said that this unique way of celebrating happiness through distributing of Eid dresses could only happen with continuous positive response received from the Telugu community in Qatar and community leaders who came forward for this noble cause and contributed.

Meanwhile, TWA-Q Chairman, Khaja Nizamuddin said:“TWA-Q has taken-up this activity for the past three years and insisted that TWA-Q will continue this noble gesture in future and seek the same continuous support from the community leaders and Telugu community in Qatar.”

CIC Executive members, Subul Abdul Aziz, Siddiq Vengara, Thaher TK & ITPN executive members, Faisal, Sajeer, and Sakeer, and community leaders Sayeed and Abdul Raheem were present during the event.