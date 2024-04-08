Azerbaijani Ambassador Shares Country's Realities On Air Of French TV Channel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has providedan insight into the realities of Azerbaijan as she was a guest ofthe host, former Intelligence Director for the General Directoratefor External Security of France and former Senior Official inCharge of Economic Intelligence to the Prime Minister's OfficeAlain Juillet, on the French Obenboxtv channel, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Abdullayeva spoke about the history of the formerKarabakh conflict, the Zangezur transport corridor, the UnitedNations resolutions, as well as Azerbaijan's position on Ukraineand the country's securing the hosting of COP29.

Meanwhile, noting that there is a lack of information aboutAzerbaijan in France, the diplomat stressed her regret that falseinformation about Azerbaijan had been disseminated in the localmedia, describing this information as wide of the mark.

Highlighting the history of Azerbaijan, the diplomat said thecountry was the first democratic state in the East, and women weregranted the right to vote and to run for office as early as1919.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva noted that despite the difficultiesthe country faced, it chose the path of democracy and became amember of many regional and international organizations. Thediplomat also spoke about the country's multiculturaltraditions.

“As a result of the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan'sterritory, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees andinternally displaced persons. Despite the four resolutions of theUnited Nations Security Council demanding the immediate andunconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from theterritories of Azerbaijan and the desire of our country to resolvethe conflict peacefully, Baku was eventually forced to liberate itslands by military means. Today, the two countries are continuingnegotiations for the signing of the peace treaty proposed byAzerbaijan,” Abdullayeva said.

Touching upon the Zangezur corridor, which should connectAzerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which has beenunder blockade for 33 years, the diplomat mentioned that thisproject would contribute to the development of the entire region,including Armenia.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva emphasized that the peace agreementput forward by Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace in the regionis in line with all the norms and principles of international lawand reflects the observance of the territorial integrity andsovereignty of the two countries.“Currently, preparations areunderway for the delimitation and demarcation process between thetwo countries,” she added.

Responding to the question about Azerbaijan's position onUkraine, the ambassador said that Azerbaijan was one of the firstcountries to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, adding thatAzerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The ambassador also talked about Azerbaijan's rich hydrocarbonreserves, underscoring that they play a major role in ensuringEurope's energy security. She also highlighted the major regionalprojects implemented by Azerbaijan.

“Despite being rich in energy resources and being recognized asan exporter of these resources worldwide, Azerbaijan has opted forthe green transition and renewable energy. Azerbaijan is astrategic partner of the European Union in the field of energy, andit has signed an agreement to export green energy to Hungary andRomania,” Abdullayeva mentioned.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva also underscored that the guestsvisiting Azerbaijan to attend the 29th session of the Conference ofthe Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange, which is set to be hosted by the country, will witness thatancient Baku is truly one of the world's most beautiful cities.

Additionally, it was noted that while France is taking theposition of arming Armenia, with Germany acting as a mediator inthe negotiation process, the situation between the two countrieshas reached the current level due to President Emmanuel Macron'sposition regarding Yerevan.