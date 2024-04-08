Qatar Seen As Potential Pioneer In Spider Silk's Biomedical Use

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Museum of Islamic Art's (MIA) ongoing“Golden Spider Silk” exhibition has not only captivated visitors but has also sparked potential collaborations with Qatar to advance biomedical technologies.

The golden spider silk material, touted as the super material of the future and boasting strength over five times that of steel, has garnered attention for its potential applications in various industries.

During a recent media tour of the exhibit, creators Nicholas Godley and Simon Peers expressed their aspirations for future partnerships, citing Qatar's progressive stance on biotechnology and medical science.

Godley commended Qatar for its forward-thinking approach, stating:“Qatar is using its resources not for today but for the future.”

He stressed the country's commitment to sustainability and future-oriented initiatives, making it an ideal partner for pioneering endeavors in biotechnology.“And so if spider silk is a material of the future, it should definitely be done in a country that values the future and is interested in the future.”

“I am amazed how much Qatar has done, I got to know Qatar mostly, like everyone else, because of the World Cup, and coming here for the first time, I am amazed at how beautiful and how organised and environmentally conscious, everything is in Qatar,” he explained.

The exhibition explores the rich history of spider silk, once sought after for its rarity and coveted for its luxurious qualities. From its origins in 1709 to modern-day innovations, the exhibit chronicles the relentless pursuit of harnessing spider silk's extraordinary properties.

Peers and Godley have dedicated nearly two decades to producing textiles and garments from the silk of golden orb-weaver spiders found in Madagascar. The painstaking process involves harvesting silk from thousands of spiders, culminating in exquisite creations showcased at the exhibit.

Despite the challenges involved, the potential of spider silk has attracted interest from laboratories worldwide. Synthetic replication of its properties holds promise for diverse industries, ranging from body armour to medical sutures and textile products.

According to a 2022 study entitled“New textile material - spider silk fiber,” published at IOPScience, a home of scientific content from IOP Publishing - the publishing company of the Institute of Physics, said:“owing to it[s] unique property and advantages, spider silk has undoubted potential and application prospects. For now, we can apply it to the following areas: Application in body armour, Medical suture, and Textile products.”

“Spider silk is a kind of natural textile material with superior property. With the urgent requirements of environmental protection in modern society and the spread of environmental protection concepts, spider silk fiber will be continuously excavated and expanded in different fields under the promotion of science and technology.”

The“Golden Spider Silk” exhibition, running until July 6, features four finished textiles alongside historic manuscripts, offering visitors into the intricate process of silk production. Among the showcased items are an embroidered cape, brocaded weave lamba, sheer taffeta, and a satin weave shawl.