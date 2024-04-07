Al-Sisi, CIA Director Discuss Efforts To Address Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a significant meeting on Sunday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened with William Burns, the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Abbas Kamel, the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS).

The presidency's spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, reported that the discussions were centered on collaborative efforts between Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The talks also encompassed an assessment of the current situation, emphasizing the urgent need to amplify efforts to restore peace and cease military actions.

President Al-Sisi highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked by a widespread famine. He urged for immediate international intervention to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid and relief to the region without hindrance and in sufficient quantities.

Fahmy noted a consensus on the imperative to safeguard civilians and address the serious implications of the military activities in Rafah, including a firm opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi reiterated the importance of diligently pursuing a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for a two-state solution. He cautioned against actions that could escalate the conflict and threaten the broader regional security and stability.