Huneiti Visits Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Ahmed Huneiti, on Sunday visited the Command Headquarters of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention/High Readiness Brigade.During the visit, the brigade chief briefed Huneiti about its operational capabilities, progress of training process, future vision, and its tasks and duties, aimed to make this military formation to enjoy the "highest" levels of efficiency and readiness, according to an Army statement.The visit is part of Jordanian General Command's keenness to determine readiness of the formations and units of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army in various fields, the statement said.At the end of the visit, Huneiti praised the brigade's "distinguished" level of skill, efficiency and professionalism in carrying out duties and its personnel's "high" morale.