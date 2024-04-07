IGP Summoned Before Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been summoned before the Supreme Court over a number of Fundamental Rights petitions filed by some policemen.
A group of Chief Inspectors filed the Fundamental Rights petitions against some Police transfers.
Tennakoon has been ordered to appear in court to respond to the petitions. (Colombo Gazette)
