Israel issues apology for assistance convoy murders

(MENAFN) Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Director of Employees Herzi Halevi has depicted as a “grave mistake” the bombardment of a humanitarian convoy in Gaza on Monday. Seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) assistance employees, mainly foreigners, were murdered in a three-phase attack that was allegedly planned to target a Hamas army. The occurrence has ignited global condemnation.



Halevi uploaded on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday to issue an apology for the attack that left three British nationals deceased, also a Polish as well as an Australian citizen, a Canadian-American dual national, as well as a Palestinian.



”I want to be very clear – the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification – at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” Halevi stated in a footage declaration issued on the formal page of the IDF.



The general continued to depict the occurrence as a “grave mistake,” also stated that the IDF were “sorry for the unintentional harm” resulted to the workers of the WCK. Additional apology was published to WCK creator Jose Andres by Israeli Leader Isaac Herzog. He asked Andres to voce “deep sorrow and sincere apologies,” the Israeli newspaper has stated, quoting a declaration from the leader`s bureau. The recognitions come following Andres had lashed out at a comment made by Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he stated that such “tragic” as well as “unintended” occurrences took place “in wartime.”

