People Will Support Me: Congress Bagalkot Candidate On Infighting

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Congress candidate for the Bagalkot constituency in Karnataka Samyukta Patil on Saturday said that she is confident of winning as she hopes that people will support her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I am not bothered who says what. I will be victorious. People will support me across the constituency,” Samyukta said amid infighting rumours.

Samyukta is a fresh face who is up against the formidable BJP candidate P.C. Gaddigoudar who is seeking election for the sixth time. Gaddigoudar is the sitting MP and has won the seat for BJP continuously since 2004.

“My cousin-brother Harshagouda Patil's joining BJP may be a fresh issue for people and media. He has been identifying with the BJP for a long time. If you see his social media posts, he has shared only BJP leaders' and party's posts. His move has not come as a shocker to our family. His relationship with the BJP leaders was known,” she said.

She said that in a democracy, one can choose a political party which he or she likes.

On Friday, Harshagouda Patil joined the BJP with his supporters in the presence of BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra. However, Harshgouda's father Shivasharanagouda Patil is canvassing for Samyukta.

Veena Kashappanavar, wife of Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar has also kept him away from canvassing for Samyukta.

Veena was a ticket aspirant for Bagalkot from the Congress party. After the denial of the ticket, she said she would contest as an independent candidate.

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar said that Veena is canvassing for Samyukta. However, Veena said that she is in Bengaluru and not taking part in any canvassing for the Congress candidate.