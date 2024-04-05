Geely Reinforces UAE Sales And Service Network With Opening Of Brand-New Showroom In Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has unveiled their brand-new Geely Showroom in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The state-of-the-art facility showcases an extensive range of Geely vehicles in a futuristic ambience that reveals the way forward for mobility.

Located in Al Dhait area of Ras Al Khaimah, the all-new Geely showroom and After-Sales Centre boasts a floor area of 6,158 sq ft and builds on the Geely Boutique pop-up that ran at the emirate's Manar Mall recently, offering visitors an immersive experience into the world of Geely automobiles, renowned for their superior design, advanced features, and exceptional safety standards.

With the opening of the sprawling new showroom, Geely patrons and prospective customers from Ras Al Khaimah and beyond can now explore the latest models firsthand., They can also test drive and purchase the vehicles by the renowned Chinese carmaker at their convenience.

Featuring ample parking for visitors, the new Geely Showroom highlights the brand's rising popularity among UAE customers, and its commitment to creating an exceptional mobility experience for all.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive said:“The opening of Geely's modern showroom and after-sales centre in Ras Al Khaimah marks a strategic new milestone in Geely's journey as one of the fastest growing automotive brands in the UAE and the region. We are delighted to bring to our valued customers in Ras Al Khaimah and the Northern Emirates the world-class experience, advanced technologies and premium design of Geely vehicles that have been responsible for the overwhelming demand for our brand ever since its launch.

“With an outstanding reputation for after-sales service spanning almost half a century that has always delivered superior quality and high efficiency, Geely customers can also enjoy peace of mind after driving their choice out of the showroom.”

The Ras Al Khaimah showroom offers popular Geely models such as the exceptionally-crafted SUV Geely Coolray, the luxuriously designed Monjaro, the sleek and stylish Tugella, and the ever-elegant Emgrand, and the brand's largest SUV, the Okavango.

As one of the most popular compact SUVs in the region, the Coolray features the best-in-class on-board powertrain and cutting-edge technologies such as the powerful Geely-patented BMA modular architecture that offers high flexibility and scalability, as well as an L2 level advanced driver-assistance system. The all-new Geely Tugella, meanwhile, redefines the SUV concept with a distinct fastback design and an L-shaped cockpit – the first high-performance sport SUV built on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) to provide the best driving and ride experience.

Geely's first seven-seater in the UAE, the Okavango is crafted with the brand's“aesthetic vision” to deliver a ride quality blending advanced tech, power, luxury and comfort.

Also available for bookings and test drives at the Ras Al Khaimah showroom is the Geometry C, the fully-electric Geely vehicle with industry-leading battery, motor and electric control technologies for an exceptional driving range and experience.