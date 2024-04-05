2 Infiltrators Killed Along Loc In North Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, killing two infiltrators officials said.
Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
However, the intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the soldiers, resulting in the killing of two infiltrators, they added.
The operation is in progress, officials said.
