Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian In The West Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation troops on Friday shot and killed a a 31-year-old Palestinian in Noor Shams camp in Tulkarm. The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Saed Alawiah was fatally shot by the troops when they broke into the city and besieged the camp. The raid triggered a gunfire and the occupation forces surrounded a house during the operation. (end) nq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.