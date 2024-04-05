7.4 Earthquake In Taiwan

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A major earthquake has hit the east coast of Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.4. It is the strongest to hit the island in 25 years.

At least 9 people are dead and hundreds are injured after the earthquake hit the east coast during morning rush hour. More than 100 strong aftershocks have occurred.

Officials say dozens were trapped and many buildings were damaged especially in the city of Hualien where a 10-story building partially collapsed and began leaning.

Earthquakes are common in the area. Taiwan is in the so called ring of fire of seismic activity.

