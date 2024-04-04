Cigarette Racing Launches In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Heritage brand to bring a new level of craftsmanship, performance and luxury to Middle East boating.

DUBAI: Cigarette Racing, the leading luxury performance boat manufacturer, officially launched its operation in the Middle East today, by presenting an impressive line-up of five Cigarette Racing boats at a high profile VIP Open Day event at the luxury Marsa Al Arab Marina, managed by D-Marin.

Cigarette Middle East is bringing a range of models to the region, ranging from the 41' Nighthawk to the 59' Tirranna, all of which offer a unique combination of meticulous craftsmanship, performance and luxury. Blending creativity and innovation, every Cigarette boat is custom-designed, tailored to each customer to provide an exclusivity found nowhere else. Utilising the latest cutting-edge technology throughout, the unrivalled engineering of Cigarette boats offers total safety and comfort in rough seas as well as smooth.

Speaking at the launch, Tim Trenker, CEO & Partner from Cigarette Middle East & Europe, commented:“Today is a significant milestone for Cigarette Racing as we re-affirm our commitment to the Middle East by launching our iconic brand in the region. Our VIP Open Day proudly displays five Cigarette Racing models at the exclusive D-Marin Marsa Al Arab Marina, located in an ultra-luxury destination with stunning views of the Burj Al Arab, with the brand showcasing its strength and commitment to luxury, premium quality in the region. The Cigarette Middle East Team is excited to support and fulfil the boating dreams of customers in the region and we look forward to driving full throttle ahead.”

Handcrafted by an in-house team of experienced laminators, upholsterers, riggers, metal workers and painters since 1969, today's Cigarette boats continue a pleasure and racing tradition stretching back more than half a century. Thanks to a dedicated Product Development and Engineering Department, Cigarette has remained the most advanced company in its sector for decades, and looks set to continue to lead from the front.

Cigarette Middle East is currently appointing dealers strategically around the region to ensure that the customer support on sales and aftersales are kept at the highest level for existing as well as future Cigarette boat owners. The demand for quality, craftsmanship and luxury performance boats is on the rise and every Cigarette boat has a customised high-end paintjob to ensure it is one of a kind.

During the VIP Open Day launch event, attendees are given the opportunity to view and experience five Cigarette Racing models, including the center concole boats 59 Tirranna, 52 Thunder, 42 Auroris, 41 Nighthawk, and the iconic 515 performance boat.