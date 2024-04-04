               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nordea Bank Abp: Changes In Nordea's Own Shares


4/4/2024 2:15:16 PM

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea's own shares
04.04.2024 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
4 April 2024 at 18.00 EET

A total of 1,272,434 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nordea Bank Abp's variable remuneration programmes.

Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 21 March 2024, Nordea has transferred 1,272,434 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of its variable remuneration programmes.

Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 3,514,881 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or
...

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 18.00 EET on 4 April 2024.



Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1873717


MENAFN04042024004691010666ID1108060264

