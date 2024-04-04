|
VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Invitation Q1 2024 Trading Update Conference Call
04.04.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST
VAT cordially invites you to our Q1 2024 Trading Update Conference Call
Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the first quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2024. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST
Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:
+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)
+44 207 098 0702 (UK)
+1 631 570 5612 (USA)
Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.
The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK ) for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manager
