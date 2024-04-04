Talabat Organises Several Initiatives For Riders During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, announced a series of initiatives to uplift and support riders operating in talabat.

From grand iftar feasts to heartwarming 'Make a Wish' dream fulfillments, talabat planned several initiatives to recognise and celebrate the dedication and effort of riders throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In efforts to give back, talabat hosted more than 640 riders to indulge in an iftar buffet, gathering to break their fast and enjoy a delicious meal together. Additionally, the brand provided fresh and essential groceries to thousands of riders who operate in talabat, providing them with daily Ramadan cooking necessities and meal essentials.

Local vendors also supported talabat's efforts in giving back. In partnership with Lulu Hypermarket, talabat distributed over 1,000 snack boxes at traffic lights and street corners to the community during the iftar time. Tasty Tea collaborated with talabat to give 1,000 free meals to riders operating in talabat, showcasing their commitment to rider well-being.

Throughout the holy month, talabat distributed 1,000 iftar boxes to riders per day, reaching a total of 20,000 meals distributed so far. Finally, talabat launched a very special "Make a Wish" campaign which grants five riders the opportunity to fulfill their wishes- any wish at all! Riders had the opportunity to tell talabat what they wished for in 2024, and talabat did not disappoint.

Five riders had their wishes come true - two riders received an all-expense paid trip to Umrah, one rider got a new Macbook laptop, and two riders received return tickets for a trip back home to visit their families.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, managing director at talabat, said: "At talabat, we firmly believe in giving back to the community, especially during this special time of reflection and generosity. Supporting riders through our 2024 Ramadan initiatives was a no-brainer for us, as it is a testament of our commitment in ensuring their welfare and being grateful for their invaluable contributions to our platform. We are proud to be leading at the forefront of such initiatives in Qatar, and look forward to finding new avenues of contributing back to our society in every way we can”.

Through the above 2024 Ramadan initiatives, talabat reaffirms its commitment to uplifting the communities it serves, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan.

