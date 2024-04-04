Amir Issues Judicial Enforcement Law

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Thursday Law No. (4) of 2024 issuing the judicial enforcement law. The law is to go into force six months after the date of its publication in the official gazette. (QNA)

