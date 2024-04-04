Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did You Know 3 Poorest Mps Are Women, Including Pragya Thakur?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who wasn't given a ticket by the saffron party for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, has declared assets worth Rs 4.4 Lakh, the ADR analysis said.

She is the third poorest MP in the outgoing parliament. Thakur won in 2019 from Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh.



Thakur, who is charged in the 2008 Malegaon bomb case, has a history of inciting controversy with her remarks. In 2019, her debut attempt, Thakur defeated veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

In her affidavit filed in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, Thakur had mentioned a silver-coated brick that had Ram engraved on it. BJP had then said that the brick was meant for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was eventually inaugurated in January this year.

For the Lok Sabha elections, Thakur has been replaced this time by former mayor Alok Sharma.

Check out leaders with least assets

YSRCP leader Goddeti Madhavi, who is an MP from Araku in Andhra Pradesh is the poorest of all Lok Sabha members.

She disclosed having assets of Rs 1.4 lakhs. Following Madhavi is Koenjhar's BJD MP Chandrani Murmu, whose stated assets total Rs 3.4 Lakh.

Murmu, a 25-year-old BTech graduate, defeated two-term MP Ananta Nayak in 2019 to take the reserved Keonjhar seat in Odisha and become the youngest-ever MP in the Lok Sabha.

Remarkably, the ADR study reveals that the three Lok Sabha MPs with the lowest income are female. Two days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared she could not afford to run for office, the research report was made public on March 28.

In other news, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination and according to the affidavit filed, Gandhi owns assets worth over Rs 20 crore. The Congress leader has stock market investments of Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits of Rs 3.81 crore, and Rs 26.25 lakh in a bank account. Additionally, he declared Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1.02 crore for the financial year 2022-23.