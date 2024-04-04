'Even If 1% True, It's Absolutely Shameful...’ Calcutta High Court Raps Bengal Govt Over Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Calcutta High Court on Thursday slammed the Bengal government as it continued hearing petitions filed about the Sandeshkhali violence.

The court criticized the governing Trinamool Congress-led administration, calling the situation "very disgraceful" and asserting that they have "100% responsibility" in cases when the "safety of a citizen is at risk.

"What transpired in Sandeshkhali is really disgraceful. For what has transpired in Sandeshkhali, the ruling regime and the district administration as a whole have moral responsibility. If a citizen's safety is in danger, the ruling party bears full responsibility; the government is accountable," the High Court declared.

“The entire district administration and ruling dispensation must owe a moral responsibility. Even if [the affidavit] 1% is true it is absolutely shameful. And West Bengal says it is safest for women? If one affidavit is proved to be right all of this falls,” Justice TS Sivagnanam stated.

During the hearing, advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, petitioner in the suo motu matter in the alleged sexual violence and land grab cases, said she had received several complaints from Sandeshkhali.

"There were a ton of people there. They claimed that nothing occurred. The affidavit is being recorded by me. I won't reveal their names since doing so will put them in danger. A woman whose farm was taken was on her way to see her father. She was abducted during the day and violated by individuals, including (Sheikh) Shahjahan and further laborers," she informed the court.

Former Trinamool Congress leader, who was arrested by the Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

He and his associates have been accused by several women of land grab and sexual assault under coercion, a controversy that has sparked a political row between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The central probe agency took custody of suspended TMC leader Sheikh on March 30. He had been in the custody of the CBI since March 6.