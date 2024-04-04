Boxer And English Bulldog-7 Dog Breeds Who Fart The Most

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dogs can have flatulence for various reasons, including food, digestive disorders, and individual variances. While any dog breed can develop flatulence, some breeds may be more prone to it owing to unique traits or nutritional sensitivities. Here are seven dog breeds that are known to pass gas more regularly.

Some Cocker Spaniels may be sensitive to certain ingredients in their diets, which can lead to digestive issues and increased flatulence.

Bulldogs have stocky bodies and flat faces, which can contribute to increased air intake while eating. This can lead to swallowing more air, resulting in flatulence.

Labs are notorious for their love of food and may overeat or consume food quickly, increasing the likelihood of swallowing air and experiencing flatulence.

Basset Hounds have long, droopy ears and loose skin around their faces, which can cause them to swallow excess air, leading to flatulence.

Boxers are known for having sensitive stomachs and may experience flatulence more frequently, especially if they consume certain types of food that don't agree with them.

Similar to Bulldogs, Pugs have brachycephalic faces (flat faces), which can lead to gulping air while eating or drinking, causing them to be more prone to flatulence.

Like Bulldogs, English Bulldogs have flat faces and stocky bodies, making them prone to gulping air while eating, which can result in flatulence.