EAM Jaisankar Attacks DMK Over Katchatheevu Issue

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday attacked the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the Katchatheevu issue.

“DMK has double standards over the Katchatheevu issue. While they opposed it inside the parliament, outside they silently supported it,” EAM Jaisankar said while talking to media persons as he accompanied his cabinet colleague Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, to file his nomination papers.

The Katchatheevu issue surfaced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accused Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of handing over the Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

He showered praise on the last-decade rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that PM Modi's rule has lifted the country's position and due to the stand India took on various global issues has taken the country to a new high.

“The BJP and PM Modi are going forward with a vision for the next quarter of a century,” he said.

On Friday, he will campaign for his cabinet colleague and party candidate- V. Muraleedharan at the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency in the state capital district.