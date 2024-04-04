Malaysia Airlines' GSA Holds Iftar Party For Agents

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Speedy Int'l Ltd, the global sales agent of Malaysia Airlines in Bangladesh, held an iftar party for the airline's agents in the country at an elite hotel in the capital on April 3, 2024.
Top 50 agents and 10 corporates of the airline in Bangladesh participated in the event.
Sheikh Shaiq Ahmed, Associate Director of Speedy Int'l Ltd was present on the occasion along with other high officials of the GSA.
