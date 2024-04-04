Socar Petroleum To Supply Fuel Products To State Institution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Agdam Mechanical Irrigation Management of AzerbaijanMelioration and Water Management OJSC has announced the results ofthe Procurement of Fuel Products tender, Azernews reports.

The winner of the tender is SOCAR Petroleum LLC. A contractworth AZN456,000 ($268,235.29) has been signed with the winningcompany.

Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC is responsiblefor managing water resources, irrigation systems, and landreclamation projects in Azerbaijan. It plays a crucial role in thecountry's agricultural sector by ensuring efficient waterdistribution and land management practices.

SOCAR Petroleum LLC, as a result of the successful and effectivereforms carried out by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Ilham Aliyev, in the economy of Azerbaijan, including in the oilsector, to organize the purchase and sale of oil products in theterritory of Azerbaijan and to implement quality supply services inaccordance with international standards and multi-field transportinfrastructure, was founded in 2008 and started its commercialactivity under the brand "SOCAR".

SOCAR Petroleum LLC builds and operates gas stations based onprojects that meet modern requirements, integrated with appropriateservice areas that reflect the latest achievements of science andtechnology.