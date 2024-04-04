Ainewswire Named Official Newswire Of R.AI.SE Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a cutting-edge digital engagement platform financial news and publishing company, is thrilled to announce that its AINewsWire (AINW) has been selected by Chain of Events, organizers of the landmark Paris Blockchain Week, as the official newswire for the . This seminal global gathering will unite 1,500 leaders, innovators, and pioneers in Generative AI. The full-day conference is scheduled to take place on April 8, 2024, at the elegant Westin Paris Vendôme, Paris. IBN is honored to serve as the official corporate communications firm for this important event.



Providing insights and actionable intelligence surrounding the boundless potential of Generative AI, AI prides itself as a central hub of knowledge and information for business leaders to comprehend the power of this new technology and the needs for deliberate and strategic implementation. The summit will feature over 90 distinguished speakers illuminating the most cutting-edge topics in Generative AI, sharing their unparalleled expertise and unique perspectives with high-caliber attendees composed of C-suite executives, business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world.

The full-day conference will focus on imparting invaluable skills, sharing industry best practices, and showcasing marquee use cases of Generative AI technologies. As the official newswire for the event, AINW will utilize wire-grade dissemination of press releases and syndication of editorial content to generate increased interest across target markets. Additionally, as the corporate communications firm for the summit, IBN will leverage its array of digital solutions to enhance recognition and expand the outreach of invited speakers and sponsors through multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN's coverage extends to NetworkNewsWire's (NNW) 5,000+ syndication partners and a portfolio of extensive online channels, including 60+ IBN brands collectively boasting an audience of 2+ million social media likes and followers.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, remarked,“Generative AI has ushered in a new era of technology and innovation, paving the way to address essential business and societal challenges. AI is ideally positioned to not only convene corporate leaders and AI experts but also to foster deeper collaboration and free-flowing exchange of first-hand insights in this cutting-edge space. Exciting demonstrations from flagship Gen AI companies will mark a significant milestone in the global technological landscape. We at IBN are delighted to collaborate with Chain of Events for their upcoming summit and anticipate collaborating with their highly professional team to drive deeper audience engagement.”

In addition to a star-studded roster of speakers, the summit will host the Dev Arena, a first-of-its-kind Hackathon featuring top developers competing across four industry-focused tracks, and the Startup Agora, a pioneering platform showcasing over 500 startups seeking the attention of a select group of global investors.

The summit will also feature an insights-packed agenda, workshops, exhibitions, and networking opportunities in the heart of Paris, a city renowned for its strategic focus on AI development. Overall, the event is optimized to harness the potential of incredible advancements in computing power, machine learning, sophisticated analytics, and GenAI to drive efficiency gains and collaborative endeavors.

For event registration and further information, please visit

