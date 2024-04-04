(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
April 4, 2024
Announcement No. 8/2024
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed
by UBS Group AG of the following increases and decreases of its total holding of shares and financial
instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S over and under the 5%
threshold:
As per December 7, 2023, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and financial instruments
representing shares or rights over shares increased to 5.04% of the share capital of Nilfisk
Holding A/S As per December 8, 2023, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and financial instruments
representing shares or rights over shares decreased to 4.71% of the share capital of Nilfisk
Holding A/S As per December 11, 2023, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and financial instruments
representing shares or rights over shares increased to 5.26% of the share capital of Nilfisk
Holding A/S As per February 20, 2024, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and financial instruments
representing shares or rights over shares decreased to 0.29% of the share capital of Nilfisk
Holding A/S
The notifications from UBS Group AG are attached to this company announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations, Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337
Media Relations, Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
Attachments
8 Announcement_04042024__Notification of major shareholding 20231211_Nilfisk Holding AS_Disclosure form 20231208_Nilfisk Holding AS_Disclosure form 20231207_Nilfisk Holding AS_Disclosure form 20240220_Nilfisk Holding AS_Disclosure Form
