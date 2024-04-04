Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Shooting For ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released film 'Aadujeevitham', wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film titled 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' on Thursday.

The Malayalam film has been directed by Vipin Das, and is in the comedy genre. It narrates the story of a young man entangled in a series of misfortunes during a wedding ceremony, ultimately leading him to marry a woman who has enraged the groom.

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer. The caption reads: "That's the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release."

The film has been produced under Prithviraj Sukumaran's own banner, Prithviraj Productions, and also features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj also has the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', in which he essays the antagonist named Kabir.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to debut in cinemas on April 10 where it will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan'