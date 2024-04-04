Golden State Wealth Management Proudly Welcomes Kathleen Stephens, Founder Of Solaris Wealth Management, To Its Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”) announced today the addition of Kathleen Stephens, who operates under the DBA, Solaris Wealth Management (“Solaris Wealth”) located in Poway, California.



Kathleen Stephens boasts an abundance of experience and knowledge in the financial services industry. She boasts a rich background shaped by her family's immigration journey from Seoul, Korea to Hawaii in the 1970s. Because her parents did not speak any English, Kathleen was responsible for the family finances at an early age. This experience shaped her passion for helping others with their finances. Beginning in 2008, Kathleen led a successful career managing wealth for families and individuals with Edward Jones in Mililani, Hawaii and later moved to another office located in San Diego, CA. She now has successfully launched her own wealth management firm where her investment philosophy emphasizes a personalized approach coupled with a passion for helping others. She works closely with individuals and families or alongside their CPAs, attorneys, and other professionals to determine the appropriate financial strategy for her clients.

"Kathy has demonstrated drive and perseverance during her transition. These are the qualities that make up successful financial advisors. Our team is excited to support and foster her growth as she continues to build upon an already successful practice. We couldn't be more delighted to have Kathleen as a part of our team," says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State Wealth Management.

Kathleen is a Certified Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®), which is a designation that distinguishes financial advisors as those who specialize in preparing clients for retirement. Solaris Wealth is backed by the resources and technology of LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer1 and by Golden State Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser that provides personalized support systems such as compliance oversight, technology, marketing, and operations. Learn more at .

