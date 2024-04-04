The Oncology Institute And Healthly Forge Strategic Alliance To Elevate Cancer Care Access To Healthly Patients Across Southern California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CERRITOS, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) and Healthly, a rapidly growing healthcare company with over 180 primary care physicians, support services, and a focus on preventive medicine, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at extending high-quality cancer care services to patients throughout Southern California. Commencing July 1, 2024, TOI will offer its cancer care services to patients affiliated with Healthly's medical groups and associated physicians across the region. Leveraging TOI's extensive network of oncology clinics and providers, this partnership aims to deliver convenient and comprehensive cancer care services to patients within the Healthly network.



Dr. Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute, shares his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“TOI is thrilled about the opportunity to launch this meaningful partnership, positioning ourselves as the preferred provider of cancer care for Healthly's valued patient communities and associated providers in Southern California. Our care model prioritizes accessibility, care coordination, and the delivery of top-tier clinical services in community settings, aligning perfectly with Healthly's patient-centric, physician-empowered care model.”

“The Oncology Institute's expertise with cancer care coordination and focus on advancing positive health outcomes is a big win for the patients and primary care physicians that Healthly works with,” said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly.“Navigating cancer is a multifaceted challenge, often representing one of the most trying periods in a patient's life. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to offer innovative care pathways, including access to clinical trials, to enhance patient access to cutting-edge drugs and treatments at reduced costs.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit .

About Healthly

At Healthly, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by empowering doctors to devote more time and attention to their patients, ensuring that each individual receives the comprehensive care they deserve. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that streamline administrative tasks and promote efficient medical practices, ultimately fostering a nurturing environment for optimal patient well-being and satisfaction. Together, we strive to build a brighter, healthier future for all. For more information, visit .

