Exela Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Results



2023 revenue of $1,064.1 million, down 1.2% year-over-year

Gross margin of 21.7% in 2023 vs 18.5% in 2022

Operating profit of $8.1 million, up $236.8 million due to increased gross margin, lower SG&A and no impairments in 2023 versus 2022

Net loss of $124.4 million ($125.1 attributable to Exela Technologies Inc), an improvement of $291.4 million year-over-year Certain of the Company's subsidiaries issued approximately $764.8 million of aggregate principal amount of new notes in exchange for $956.0 million of aggregate principal amount of existing 2026 notes in 2023

IRVING, Texas, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

“2023 was a challenging year with focus on stabilizing revenues and recovering from the effects of our network outage in 2022. We made significant improvement to our balance sheet, eliminating current liabilities, and reducing our overall debt and interest expense under a difficult macro environment and uncertain outlook. We maintained our focus on cost management and leveraging automation, and have 2023 initiatives in process continuing into 2024 to achieve our margin improvement goals. Late in the year, we made investments to position the Company for future growth by entering into cyber security, data modernization, cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Service, in addition to previously announced investments in FAO and data science. We completed the public listing on Nasdaq of XBP Europe, our European business. We also made significant investments in people. We improved gross margins and operating income, however we did not accomplish all of our goals in 2023 and have room to grow,” said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela Technologies.

Revenue: Revenue for 2023 was $1,064.1 million, a decline of 1.2% compared to $1,077.2 million in 2022



Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions segment was $732.3 million, a decline of 4.3% year-over-year



Healthcare Solutions generated $251.4 million, a 5.0% increase year-over-year

Legal and Loss Prevention Services generated $80.4 million in revenue, a 10.6% increase year-over-year

Operating profit: Operating profit in 2023 was $8.0 million, up $236.8 million compared with an operating loss of $228.8 million in 2022. Higher gross margin from technology advancements, lower SG&A with reductions in professional services and facility expenses, and a lack of goodwill impairment contributed to the profit improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Net Loss: Net loss for 2023 was $124.4 million ($125.1 attributable to Exela Technologies Inc), an improvement of $291.4 million compared with a net loss of $415.6 million in 2022. The year over year decrease was materially driven by improvements in operating profit, lower interest expense and a gain on debt modification and extinguishment costs relative 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) : Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $60.0 million compared to $56.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 was 5.6%, an increase of 30 basis points from 2022. Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for 2023 were 1.1% of revenue compared to 2% of revenue in 2022 as we continue to migrate from capital intensive infrastructure to cloud computing, by making investments in our platforms and operations.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 14,100 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“may”,“should”,“would”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“seem”,“seek”,“continue”,“future”,“will”,“expect”,“outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

