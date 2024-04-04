Golin, M Booth, C+C, Craft Win Best Agency To Work For Honors

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Attracting, developing and retaining the best possible talent has never been more critical or more challenging, and even in a year when clients were holding back and many firms were laying people off, dozens of agencies across North America competed for our

Best Agencies to Work For honors.



While the number of participating agencies declined this year (after record highs last year), there was still plenty of competition for employer of choice recognition.



Respondents were asked to rate their agency on 40 questions related to agency leadership, personal empowerment, people and co-workers, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, interesting and rewarding work, internal communications, ethical standards, work-life balance, professional development, and benefits and compensation. In addition, open-ended questions asked respondents to describe the best and worst things about their agencies.



The agencies themselves were asked to submit information and their innovative workplace policies and their commitment to DE&I.



Based on the responses to our survey, we are naming five Best Agency to Work For winners:

Best Large Agency to Work For:

Golin

Best Midsize Agency to Work For:

M Booth

Best Small Agency to Work For:

C+C

Best Boutique Agency to Work For: Craft Public Relations

Full analysis of each winner, including employee feedback and cultural highlights

can be found here.



These five Best Agencies to Work For will be presented with their trophies at the 2022 North American SABRE Awards dinner, which takes place at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on May 1.

The overall Best Agency to Work For 2023-the outstanding workplace from among these five finalists-will be announced at the dinner.



