Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was in a tractor at the time of the attack was killed in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv district, and another man was injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At 12:47 p.m., the occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region between the settlements. The strike killed a civilian man who was in a tractor at the time of the strike," Syniehubov said.

He noted that the deceased is being identified.

Later, the police of the Kharkiv region reported on Telegram about another injured man.

"Russians attacked one of the districts of the region. A man working on a tractor was killed. Another man was taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries," the message reads.

As reported, Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv and the region.