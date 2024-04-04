Going Beyond Deliveries: FedEx Volunteers Spread Happiness with more than 2,300 Packages of Aid in MENA during Ramadan

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) DUBAI, U.A.E., April 4, 2024 - FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, continues its annual giving back initiative this Ramadan. Over 100 FedEx team members volunteered their time to pack more than 2,300 food packages, in collaboration with SmartLife Foundation in the UAE and Misr Life Makers in Egypt, extending a helping hand to those in need.



As part of the longstanding commitment to community service by FedEx, team members joined forces to pack food hampers with essential items such as rice, pasta, beans, lentils, salt, tomato paste, oil, flour, cheese, sugar, dates, and tea. These items were subsequently distributed to blue-collar workers in Ajman and families in Cairo. This year marked a significant milestone as FedEx team members not only contributed to the packing process but also delivered the packages.



The collaboration with SmartLife Foundation and Misr Life Makers underscores the ongoing dedication to community engagement by FedEx, to make a positive impact around the world.



The Ramadan initiative is part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program, developed to help make the world a better place through volunteering and charitable giving.





MENAFN04042024005513012199ID1108058649