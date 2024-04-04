               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


4/4/2024 7:16:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the“Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 April 2024, record date as of the 12 April 2024 & payment date is the 07 May 2024:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.296200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.266500
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.350200
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.354700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.228600
JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.128100
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.225700
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.085300
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.124300
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.194700
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.075100
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 1.536700
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.141100
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.268100
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.221200
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.072500
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.054200
Enquiries:
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

Legal Disclaimer:
